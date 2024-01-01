LHC recommends formation of large bench for PTI rally cases

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has recommended the formation of a larger bench to hear petition regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’ s (PTI) rally in Lahore.

The court heard multiple petitions, one seeking permission for rally and another requesting to block it.

Justice Farooq Hider presided over the case, where lawyers Nadeem Sarwar argued against the rally citing previous speeches critical of the government and judiciary during the PTI’s Sept 8 rally.

He said the PTI was misusing the privilege and asked the court to block the rally without official approval.

Justice Haider deemed the issue significant, reffering it to the CJP for constitutional, stressing the need for a one-time settlement.

The PTI also filed a petition asserting their constitutional right to hold the rallies, and asked permission to hold the event at the Minar-e-Pakistan on Sept 21.

The court will now decide on the matter through a larger bench.