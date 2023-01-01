LHC rejects Pervaiz Elahi’s pleas for protective bail in two cases

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of the pleas of former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi for protective bail in two different cases after the pleas were withdrawn over the non-appearance of Pervaiz Elahi’s senior lawyer.

The LHC had reconducted the hearing on the pleas of Pervaiz Elahi for protective bail in two cases.

LHC judge Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq heard the pleas.

“If the senior lawyer does not appear, both the pleas will be dismissed as inadmissible,” the LHC judge.

The court disposed of both pleas after they were withdrawn over the non-appearance of the senior lawyer for Pervaiz Elahi.

The pleas had been filed by Pervaiz Elahi to avoid arrest in other cases.

Court returns Pervaiz Elahi’s bail plea in money laundering case

A court in Lahore returned the bail plea of Pervaiz Elahi in the money laundering case, stating that the plea did not fall under its jurisdiction due to Section 5 (2) 47 in the FIR.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ghulam Rasool heard the plea.

“This plea does not fall in the jurisdiction of the court. It should be taken to the court concerned of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA),” the court said.

At this, the lawyers withdrew the plea.