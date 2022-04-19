LHC returns Hamza’s plea over oath taking issue

LAHORE (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday returned a petition, filed by newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz over refusal by Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema to administer him the oath of office, after declaring it incomplete.

The LHC Registrar office maintained that necessary documents were not attached with the petition.Hamza Shehbaz through his petition submitted that he had been elected as Punjab chief minister in an assembly session held on April 16 and he secured 197 votes.

He submitted that after the election, Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari forwarded the result to the Punjab Governor to fulfil the requirements of Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure. However, the Governor was reluctant to administer an oath to him and fulfill his constitutional duty, he added.

He submitted that the act of the Governor was in violation of the Constitutional provisions and pleaded with the court for issuance of necessary directions in this regard.

