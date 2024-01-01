LHC rules widow’s job cannot be terminated over remarriage

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ruled that the termination of employment granted to a widow upon the death of her husband cannot be revoked over her remarriage.

The court suspended the dismissal order against the petitioner woman and directed her immediate reinstatement.

A two-member bench, led by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, issued a nine-page ruling in favor of the petitioner, who was employed at the Pakistan Mint as Naib Qasid after her husband died in 2020.

The petitioner Zoya Islam was dismissed from her position following her remarriage in 2021, with authorities citing the second marriage as the reason for her termination.

The court annulled the dismissal order, emphasizing that the right to remarry is a fundamental right protected by Shariah law and the Constitution. “Terminating a widow’s employment on the grounds of remarriage is a violation of Shariah principles,” the court ruled.

The court’s decision reinstates the petitioner to her original position, setting a significant precedent for similar cases in the future.