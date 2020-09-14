LHC seeks report from Umer about rape case

LAHORE (APP):The Lah-ore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a detailed report from Capital City police Officer (CCPO) La-hore Umer Sheikh regarding motorway rape case.

The court also sought a plan from Inspector General of police Punjab about security of the roads across the province.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar seeking directions for formation of a judicial commission to probe the motorway rape case.

At outset of the proceedings, the petitioner-counsel pleaded with the court to issue directions for formation of a commission to investigate the motorway rape case.

However, the chief justice questioned the petitioner-counsel as to how the commission was to be formed.

The counsel stated that as per law, only the government was empowered to form the commission.

At this stage, a law officer informed the court that investigations were in progress and a committee had been formed under the chairmanship of the provincial law minister.

However, the chief justice expressed dissatisfaction and summoned the CCPO Lahore along with a report about investigations conducted so far while adjourning the matter for a short time.

As the proceedings resumed again, the CCPO Lahore appeared before the court and submitted that the motorway was made operational two months ago but no security was deputed on it. He apprised the court about progress made in the investigations and assured that the accused would be arrested soon. He offered apology over his earlier remarks in connection with the case on a TV channel.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings of the case till September 16 and sought a detailed report from the CCPO about the investigations on the next date of hearing. The court directed that no extra-judicial step should be taken in the case, and that the accused should be arrested and tried as per law.

The petitioner submitted in his petition that two ‘robbers’ allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car developed a fault.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for formation of a judicial commission to investigate the matter.