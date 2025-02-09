LHC seeks response from DC on PTI’s plea for public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Feb 8

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought replies from the Lahore deputy commissioner and others in connection with a case to let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Feb 8 – a day which the party plans to observe as black day.

Justice Farooq Haider of the LHC conducted hearing on the plea filed by PTI Punjab chief organiser Aaliya Hamza.

The applicant argued that she had requested the Lahore deputy commissioner for permission to hold a public rally at the historic place on Feb 8, adding that her request had not been responded till date despite the fact that she had filed it on Jan 29 last.



It was stated that whenever the PTI tried to seek permission for public gathering, it was denied it on the pretext of law and order situation. She alleged that she was being threatened to withdraw the application.

It was further pleaded that the Lahore deputy commissioner should be instructed to permit the PTI’s public gathering on Feb 8 at Minar-e-Pakistan. She also asked the court to intervene to stop the harassment of the PTI leaders and workers.