LHC stays work on Dadocha Dam

29 mins ago
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

RAWALPINDI (APP): The Lahore Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday issued a stay order stopping the Punjab Irrigation Department from carrying out work on the Dadhocha Dam.

Rabnawaz and others had filed a writ petition through Raja Faisal Janjua Advocate, that the dam administration was not paying them the price of their property being acquired for the dam according to the market rate .

Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, who heard the case, issued notices to the Punjab Secretary Irrigation, commissioner and deputy commissioner Rawalpindi seeking their replies on the matter.

