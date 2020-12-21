LHC summons PTA chairman for Dec 28

LAHORE (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman and others for December 28, on a petition seeking directions for removal of objectionable material about the so-called “fifth caliph of Qadianis” from the web.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by Saeed Sindhu and others for the purpose. The court, adjourning the hearing till Dec 28, summoned the authorities concerned on the next date of hearing.