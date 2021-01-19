LHC suspends orders of withdrawing security, from former IGP

LAHORE (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended orders of withdrawing police security and a bullet-proof vehicle from former inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera.

LHC Chief Justice Qas-im Khan passed the orders on a petition filed by the former IGP against withdrawing security and bullet-proof vehicle from him. The court also issued notic-es to the Punjab governme-nt and other respondents.

Dr Khalid Ranjha on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that his client had served as IGP Balochistan, additional IGP CTD Balochistan, and IGP Punjab. He submitted that the Punjab government provided bullet-proof vehicle and police security to his client over security threats for being former police chief. He submitted that his client was also an accused in 2014 Model Town Tragedy case whereas the trial was pending be-fore an anti-terrorism court.

He submitted that, despite security threats, the security and vehicle had been withdrawn from his client. He submitted that the petitioner approached the incumbent IGP over withdrawing the security but his grievance was not addressed. He mentioned that the security could only be withdrawn on recommendations of a committee formed by the Punjab government.