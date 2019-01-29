LHC to hear Shehbaz Sharif’s bail plea today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear a bail petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif today (Tuesday) against two corruption cases.

According to reports, LHC has sought record of Shehbaz’s imprisonment from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

President of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif is facing inquiries into Ashiana Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills.

He filed the petition through his counsels Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez.

Shehbaz Sharif said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had made the case against him on political grounds and in violation of the law.

Earlier on October 5 last year, the NAB had arrested Shehbaz Sharif under corruption charges in Ashiana Iqbal scandal.

Shehbaz Sharif has also to face pending inquiries about Ramzan Sugar Mills and the assets beyond his means of income.

He was elected as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament recently and has hectic schedule to chair the key parliamentary body.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly was recently advised by doctors to resort to complete bed rest after deterioration of his health.

Sharif, according to the medical reports, was suffering from severe backache following which he excused himself to chair the meeting of the parliamentary committee upon the medical advice.