LHC transfers 19 district court judges across Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved the transfer of 19 judges across district courts in Punjab, including two Sessions Judges, eight Additional Sessions Judges, one Senior Civil Judge, and eight Civil Judges. A notification has been issued, directing the transferred judges to assume their new roles by March 17.

According to the official order, District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ijaz-ur-Rehman, who was awaiting appointment, has been posted as Sessions Judge in Gujrat, while Judge Banking Court Faisalabad, Raja Qamar-uz-Zaman, has been transferred and appointed as District and Sessions Judge Okara. Additionally, Senior Civil Judge Family Division Sialkot, Raja Zafar Iqbal, has also received a new posting.

Among the Additional District and Sessions Judges:

• Amir Mukhtar Gondal has been transferred from Shakargarh to Chakwal.

• Hakim Khan from Chishtian to Rawalpindi.

• Razaullah Khan from Jund to Chishtian.

• Farhan Nabi from Lahore to Gujranwala.

• Ye Yilmas Ghani from Gujranwala to Lahore.

• Shahbaz Iqbal Tarar from Ahmedpur East to Sargodha.

• Iftikhar Ahmed from Sargodha to Shakargarh.

• Amir Sharif Dogar from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

For Civil Judges:

• Hassan Riaz has been transferred from Lahore to Fateh Jang.

• Waqas Ali Mazhar from Lahore to Taxila.

• Qaiser Abbas from Lahore to Taxila.

• Kashif Iftikhar from Lahore to Nankana.

• Samira has been transferred to Lahore.

• Kiran Jahangir from Pindi Gheb to Talagang.

• Mehwish Fatima Ansari from Taxila to Pindi Gheb.

• Sidran Nisa from Taxila to Kallar Syedan.

The transfers and postings have been carried out following the approval of the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, with the aim of streamlining judicial operations and ensuring the effective dispensation of justice across Punjab.