LHC transfers 63 additional district and sessions judges

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday transferred 63 additional district and sessions judges and 13 of them are from Lahore.

A notification issued with the approval of LHC Chief Justice Alia Neelam directed the transferred judges to report to their new places of duty by June 28.

According to the notification, Additional District and Sessions Judge Iqtar Ali has been transferred from Sadiqabad to Lahore, Muhammad Naeem from Lahore to Rajanpur, Tanveer Ahmed to Khanewal, Iftikhar Hussain from Lahore to Liaquatpur and Abid Ali from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahzeb has been transferred from Khanpur to Lahore, Muhammad Khalid Khan from Lahore to Pattoki, Ayesha Khalid from Punjab Judicial Academy to Lahore, Zafaryab from Gujranwala to Lahore, Shakeel Ahmed from Lahore to Sheikhupura, Saima Hussain from Lahore to Muzaffargarh and Mudassar Farid Khokhar from Lahore to Mianwali.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sibghatullah has been transferred from Lahore to Zafarwal, Noreen Anjum from Dera Ghazi Khan to Lahore, Irfan Ahmed Sheikh from Bhalwal to Lahore, Muhammad Asim from Burewala to Lahore and Muhammad Sarfaraz Ahmed from Bahawalnagar to Lahore.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Wattoo has been transferred from Lahore to Bahawalnagar, Muhammad Zubair from Lahore to Multan and Muhammad Tahir Latif from Multan to Lahore.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ghulam Shabbir Hussain has been transferred from Bahawalnagar to Jatoi, Ashfaq Ahmed from Mankira to Sadiqabad, Irfan Saeed from Gujrat to Pindi Bhattian, Muhammad Mohsin from Pindi Bhattian to Burewala, Tajamul Shahzad Chaudhry from Pindi Bhattian to Shujaabad, Tariq Mahmood from Pattoki to Vehari, and Additional District and Sessions Judge Zaheer Ahmed from Lahore to Bahawalpur.

Muhammad Saeed Raza has been transferred from Lahore to Gujrat, Muhammad Asif from Lodhran to Sahiwal, Noor Muhammad Bismil from Mandi Bahauddin to Lahore, and Muhammad Jahangir from Shujaabad to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Salabat Javed has been transferred from Jatoi to Bahawalnagar, Huma Ambrain from Nankana to Pattoki and Muhammad Ayaz from Liaquatpur to Lodhran.