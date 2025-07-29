Liaqat Baloch vows to continue ‘Haq do Balochistan’ march to Islamabad

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Deputy Ameer Liaqat Baloch has stated that the “Haq Do Balochistan March” will continue as planned, asserting that no one is safe in Balochistan.

Speaking at a press conference at JI’s Mansoorah headquarters in Lahore, he demanded of the government to allow the marchers to proceed to Islamabad. “If the government wants to arrest us, let them do it,” he said, noting that heavy police deployment surrounds the area.

Baloch said the march began on July 25 from Balochistan to demand basic rights and will not be derailed. He shared that the Punjab Chief Minister had contacted him, while Maryam Nawaz assured that a high-level federal committee would be formed to address the concerns.

Despite ongoing negotiations between JI leaders and a government delegation including ministers Maryam Aurangzeb, Sohaib Bhatti, and Salman Rafique, no breakthrough has been achieved. Baloch reiterated that resolving the political crisis peacefully should be a national priority.