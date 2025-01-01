Libya boat tragedy: 7 Pakistanis confirmed dead, 16 feared lost

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : A tragic boat accident off the coast of Libya has claimed the lives of at least seven Pakistanis, with reports suggesting that a total of 16 Pakistani nationals were on board.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the deceased Pakistanis were residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with six belonging to Kurram district and one from Bajaur.

The identities of the victims were confirmed through their passports.

The ill-fated boat, carrying approximately 65 migrants, capsized near the port of Marsa Dila, northwest of the Libyan city of Zawiya. As of now, 10 bodies have been recovered, while rescue operations continue.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Monday confirming the incident.

The Pakistani embassy in Tripoli has dispatched a team to Zawiya Hospital to assist local authorities in identifying the deceased.

Authorities are working to determine the fate of the remaining passengers, including the missing Pakistanis.

PM expresses grief over Libya boat tragedy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic boat accident in Libya, which resulted in the deaths of several Pakistanis.

He has directed the Foreign Ministry to expedite the identification process of the deceased and has sought a detailed report on the incident from the relevant authorities.

PM prayed for the departed souls and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He instructed concerned institutions to ensure all possible assistance to the victims and their families.

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking, PM Shehbaz Sharif vowed strict action against those involved in such crimes, stating that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.