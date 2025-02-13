Libya Discovers Mass Graves with Nearly 50 Migrant Bodies

Kufra, Libya (February 10, 2025): Authorities in southeastern Libya have uncovered two mass graves containing nearly 50 bodies of migrants and refugees, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

The first grave, discovered on a farm in Kufra on Friday, held 19 bodies, which have been taken for autopsy. A second site, found inside a migrant detention center, contained at least 30 more bodies. According to survivor testimonies, the number of victims could be as high as 70.

The humanitarian group Al-Abreen reported that some victims were shot before being buried, reflecting the brutality faced by migrants transiting through Libya. Rights organizations and UN agencies have long documented systematic abuses in the country, including forced labor, torture, rape, and extortion.

Libya remains a major gateway for migrants from Africa and the Middle East attempting perilous crossings to Europe. However, human traffickers and armed groups have turned the migration crisis into a deadly industry, exploiting and often murdering those seeking safety.

