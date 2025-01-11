Libya is now the launchpad for Russia’s renewed ambitions

Hafed Al-Ghwell

The aftermath of Syria’s long civil war has sent shockwaves throughout global geopolitics that have seen Moscow redeploy key assets to Libya, signifying a deliberate recalibration of strategic priorities. With this move, Russia is not merely shifting military resources; it is shaping Libya into a central hub for long-term power projection. This development comes amid rising competition among great powers in the Middle East and North Africa region, where Russia seeks to forge new economic and security alliances.

Libya, with its geostrategic proximity to Europe and rich energy reserves, offers Russia the ability to enhance its geopolitical leverage in the Mediterranean. Moscow’s maneuver also reflects an intention to foster ties with key players, including Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army, positioning itself as a major actor in resolving or perpetuating conflicts depending on its interests.

The decision to refocus efforts on Libya teases Russia’s broader ambitions amid a global rebalancing of alliances in the ash and rubble of the Assad regime’s collapse. The Arab region’s rising geostrategic significance has drawn Russia back to assert influence that echoes Soviet-era ambitions. While Russian trade and arms exports in the region have traditionally lagged behind those of the US and China, its actions in Libya represent an effort to bolster its foothold beyond military priorities.

This repositioning takes place within a complicated mesh of regional politics, involving interplay with nations such as Egypt and Turkiye, impacts on global energy markets, and even disruptions to international commerce. By embedding itself even deeper in Libyan affairs, Moscow is not only addressing immediate strategic needs that were interrupted in Syria, but also seeking to craft a durable foundation for long-term influence in an evolving international order.

Libya, located just 400 miles from Europe’s southern shores, offers Russia a prime geographic position for asserting its influence over both the Mediterranean and the volatile regions of the Sahel. This strategic realignment is not merely about filling the void left by its withdrawal from Syria but also recalibrating its broader geopolitical strategy. Unlike in Syria, where Russia’s military presence was heavily invested in propping up a failing regime amid international isolation, Libya presents an opportunity to anchor its operations more effectively in the African theater.

The presence of the Africa Corps in Libya, formerly known as the Wagner Group, enables Russia to engage in security contracting, arms trades, and direct military interventions without the glaring spotlight of the international community. This approach contrasts with the high-profile, politically costly engagement in Syria. The sheer scale of Russian military logistics moving to Libya, evidenced by the increasing number of military personnel — now numbering nearly 1,800 — and the delivery of about 6,000 tons of weapons, signifies a deliberate pivot. This investment places Russian forces in a pivotal role to influence conflicts in Mali, Burkina Faso, and the Central African Republic, where control over resources and political allegiances are constantly in flux.

Thus, Libya is a launchpad for Russia’s renewed ambitions across Africa, backed by a robust military and economic strategy that ties its palpable Mediterranean influence with deeper incursions into the African continent.

Moreover, Moscow’s increased presence in Libya fundamentally redefines the strategic equation for NATO’s southern defenses. By cementing control over key installations, such as the Al-Jufra air base and the port of Sirte, Russia gains a formidable capability to monitor and potentially obstruct maritime traffic in the central Mediterranean. This development allows Russia to exert pressure on vital NATO supply chains and military routes, posing a direct challenge to the alliance’s operational security.

Furthermore, Libya’s instability provides a fertile ground for Russia to exploit local conflicts, potentially stoking regional tensions to undermine NATO’s cohesion. With European energy supplies still heavily reliant on Mediterranean channels, Russia’s position in Libya might also threaten critical oil and gas routes, adding an economic dimension to its military strategy. As NATO contends with an increasingly assertive Russia in eastern Europe, the Mediterranean emerges as a sophisticated secondary theater where Moscow can dilute the alliance’s focus and resources, compelling NATO to adopt a more dispersed and defensive posture.

Additionally, what makes Libya particularly fertile ground for Russian exploits is its fractured political environment, with power divided between the UN-recognized government in Tripoli and the eastern forces led by Haftar. The Libyan National Army leader, benefiting from Russia’s substantial military support, including mercenary deployments and direct involvement from the Russian armed forces under the Africa Corps banner, has allowed Moscow to secure access to major oil fields, key air bases, and significant smuggling networks. This multifaceted involvement grants Russia enhanced influence over Libya’s resources, strategic locations, and vital resources, ensuring a continuous flow of influence and economic gains — at the expense of ordinary Libyans.

By enmeshing itself in the local economic and military infrastructure, Russia enhances its operational capacity and solidifies alliances that could prove indispensable in counterbalancing Western interests in North Africa, the Sahel and sub-Saharan Africa. Moscow’s entrenchment in Libya reflects broader ambitions to bolster its status as a consequential player on the African continent via the Mediterranean region.

In contrast to its earlier efforts in Syria, where the primary goal was to prop up the Assad regime, Russia’s engagement in Libya appears more multidimensional. It is not merely about sustaining a friendly government but about establishing a broad-based strategic presence. This involves integrating military diplomacy with economic initiatives, thereby embedding itself deeply within the Libyan infrastructure, broader regional politics, and the wider African continent’s evolving dynamics.

Thus, Libya emerges as more than just another arena for Moscow’s tactical maneuvers against Western influence; it is the linchpin of Russia’s renewed approach in a restless part of the world. Redeploying assets from Syria to Libya indicates a calculated bet on the long-term strategic dividends that Libya offers. Such a bet is emblematic of Russia’s broader goal to establish itself as a counterweight to its geopolitical rivals. Furthermore, by maintaining a robust presence in Libya, Russia can pivot more dynamically between diverse theaters of operations, ensuring that its global role continues to adapt in an increasingly fragmented world.

Libya has now transformed from an oil-rich battleground for quarrelsome local factions to a cornerstone of Russia’s ambitions. As Moscow reconfigures its operational posture in this part of the world with Libya at its center, it is quickly redefining the North African country’s geostrategic importance even as its frustrating political gridlock persists.

Courtesy: arabnews