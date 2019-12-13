Libya reopens Mitiga airport after 3 months of closure

Monitoring Desk

TRIPOLI: An international airport in Libya’s capital Tripoli which was closed three month ago due to airstrikes by forces loyal to East Libya-based commander Khalifa Haftar has been reopened on Thursday. Several airlines announced that they will start operating flights from Mitiga International Airport, starting from Thursday.

In September, Libyan authorities transferred all Mitigaairport’s flights to Misrata airport after it was hit by KhalifaHaftar forces. Early April, forces loyal to Haftar launched a campaign to capture Tripoli from forces aligned with the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA). Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power. The oil-rich country has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based GNA, which enjoys UN recognition. (AA)