Libyan Commander, PM vow to boost ties

ISLAMABAD: Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Abu Qasim Haftar along with his delegation called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met, at the Prime Minister House here Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister welcomed the Libyan Commander-in-Chief and his delegation to Pakistan. The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries in various fields. The Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces thanked the Prime Minister for welcoming and hosting him in Pakistan. The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Defence Production Raza Hayat Hiraj, Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Tauqir Shah, Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi and relevant senior government officials.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, Commander in Chief of Libyan Armed Forces also called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff at General Headquarters. Meeting encompassed discussion on matters of mutual interest, evolving regional dynamics, security challenges and matters pertaining to defence cooperation. Both leaders agreed to undertake defense industrial collaboration and exchange of technical expertise to address contemporary security challenges.

Upon his arrival at GHQ, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army. He was offered a warm welcome, followed by guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.

Meanwhile, Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Commander-in-Chief of Libyan Armed Forces was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security situation, and avenues for enhanced cooperation in training and defence. Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s contributions and unwavering commitment to collaborative maritime security efforts in the region. Both leaders pledged to further strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defence relationship. Pakistan and Libya share longstanding brotherly relations marked by close naval cooperation. The visit of Commander-in-Chief of Libyan Armed Forces is expected to further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries.