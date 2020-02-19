Libyan gov’t suspends UN-sponsored talks with Haftar

TRIPOLI (AA): The UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on Wednesday suspended all UN-brokered talks with renegade commander Khalifa Haftar.

In a statement to Libya Al-Ahrar T.V. channel, Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the presidential council of the GNA, announced suspension of all military, political and economic negotiations.

This came hours after the council announced the suspension of its participation in the military talks in Geneva as a result of the repeated breach of cease-fire by Haftar militias.

On Tuesday, three civilians were killed and five others injured when Haftar’s forces attacked the Port of Tripoli.