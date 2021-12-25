Libya’s political turmoil and next

According to western media, the United States, Germany, France, Great Britain and Italy called on the Libyan government to approve a new date for the elections as soon as possible. According to a statement issued by the German Foreign Ministry, western allies called on the Libyan authorities to respect the desire of the Libyan people for early elections by setting a new date for voting and the final list of presidential candidates. Earlier, the Libyan electoral commission officially announced the postponement of the vote, while suggesting that the parliament can hold the first round of elections for the head of state in a month. The electoral body was of the view that setting a new voting date is under the jurisdiction of the House of Representatives, and the postponement was caused by the deficiency of the electoral legislation, as a result of which the commission was unable to publish the final list of candidates and organize voting process.

After years’ long political turmoil and armed rivalry, the government of National Unity (GNU) was formed in Libya during March 2021. Under the arrangement, the interim unity government was formed in the country, which included the government of National Accord based in Western Libya and Eastern-based authorities along with Libyan National Army led by Gen. Khalifa Haftar, to proceed on democratic process for setting up of a permanent government through electoral process under the UN arrangement. Presently, about 98 candidates are participating in the race for President Office including political parties, armed fictions and individual technocrats.

Although the stated reason for postponement of the voting process is a legal issue, this action had created doubts regarding the government’s intention and added to existing distrust among the rival parties. Currently, the greatest challenge for the Libyan interim government is developing a framework for national reconciliation and addressing the destabilizing role of foreign powers in internal affairs of the country. Apparently, huge oil reservoirs and important geostrategic location of Libya has become the worst enemy of Libyan people and their days are unlikely to change in the absence of a strong national government.