Licenses given to women entrepreneurs

KABUL (TOLOnews): In the past three years, nearly 10,000 licenses have been issued to women entrepreneurs by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy stated that more opportunities are now available for women entrepreneurs across the country in the fields of small businesses and investment.

Abdul Rahman Habib, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy, said: “Currently, women are working in both governmental and private institutions. Facilities have been created for economic and commercial activities, with special attention given to small businesses and handicrafts.”

However, some women entrepreneurs complain about reduced income and the diminishing scope of their businesses, urging authorities to create more opportunities for women’s employment.

Zainab, the head of a tailoring workshop, said that rising raw material costs and a decline in customers have caused a slowdown in her business.

She said that she initially aimed to provide jobs for around 30 women through her workshop, but due to economic challenges, the number of her employees has now decreased to 12.

Zainab explained: “At first, I had 30 trainees, but now only 10 to 12 people are working. The store’s income has significantly dropped, although we started with minimal costs initially.”

Meanwhile, some workers at the workshop are calling on the Islamic Emirate for greater support.

Samiya, one of the workshop’s employees, said: “We expect the authorities to support us. We are facing many challenges, and girls are also being deprived of education and learning opportunities.”

Zahra, another employee, added: “We want opportunities to be created for women so that they can support themselves and their families.”

After the Islamic Emirate regained power in Afghanistan, women have sought to establish small businesses to create income sources for themselves. However, many of these women continue to face extensive economic, social, and restrictive challenges.