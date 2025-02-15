Lieutenant among 4 Army soldiers martyred, 15 terrorists killed in KP operations

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Four Army soldiers including an officers were martyred while 15 Khwarji terrorists were eliminated in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to an ISPR statement released on Saturday afternoon, on 15 February 2025, 15 Khwarij were sent to hell by the security forces in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Hathala, Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly nine Khwarij including Kharji ring leaders high-value target (HVT) Farman also known as Saqib, Khwarji Amanullah alias Toori, Khwarji Saeed alias Liaquat and Khwarji Bilal were sent to hell.

The slain Khwarij were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

In another operation conducted in general area Miranshah in North Waziristan District, Six Khwarij terrorists were effectively neutralized by the security forces.

However, during intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Ashraf (age: 21 years, resident of District Lahore) leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat along with his three men.

The three soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice were Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal (age: 39 years, resident of District Dera Ismail Khan), Sepoy Farhat Ullah (age: 27 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) and Sepoy Himat Khan (age: 29 years, resident of District Mohmand).

Sanitization operations were conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve, said the ISPR statement.

President, PM, Interior Minster pay tribute to security personnel for embracing martyrdom

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to Pakistan Army’s Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Ashraf and others for embracing martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in KP.

The entire nation is thankful to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives in defence of their motherland, the president said in a statement issued by the President House Press Wing. He also lauded the security forces for killing three terrorists during the operation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif in a statement said that the sacrifices of the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism will never go in vain. He expressed the determination to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country. The president and the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has lauded security forces for foiling terrorist design in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and paid tribute to Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Ashraf and others who laid their lives for the homeland.

Interior Minister also lauded the sacrifices of Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Ashraf who was leading troops from the front. Syed Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the departed soul and expressed condolences with the martyred heroes families.