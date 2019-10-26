Life remains cripples in IOK on 83rd consecutive day

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: The normal life remained crippled in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) as the Modi-led Indian government continued curfew and other restriction in the occupied valley on the 83rd consecutive day, on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service reports, the people in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region are facing restrictions and gag on the internet and cellular services barring partial restoration of postpaid connections and landline phones.

Kashmiris continue to observe shutdown as a silent protest against India’s recent actions despite the occupation authorities’ efforts to restore normalcy in the territory, the report said.

Shops and business activities remained suspended while the absence of public transport increasing difficulties people particularly patients and doctors to reach hospitals and their destinations.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Supreme Court had sought answers from the government on the timelines for lifting all restrictions in occupied Kashmir.

The occupied territory was put under lockdown on August 5 when the Modi government scrapped the special status of occupied Kashmir. All mobile, landline and internet services were snapped. Schools, colleges and offices were shut and curbs were put on movement on roads.

“How many days you want restrictions? It’s already over two months now. You have to come clear on this and you have to find out other methods,” a three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana asked during the hearing on petitions, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Observing that restrictions need to be reviewed, Justice Subhash Reddy added, “You may impose restrictions in the larger national interest but then it should be reviewed.”

The Supreme Court was hearing a bunch of petitions, including one by Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of the Kashmir Times, challenging the restrictions imposed in the occupied territory.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on November 5.