Life remains paralyzed in IOK on 53rd consecutive day

SRINAGAR: The normal life continues to remain disrupted as Indian government continued the curfew and communication blackout in the occupied Kashmir on the 53rd consecutive day, today (Thursday).

According to reports, Business establishments continued to remain closed and public transport is off the road in the occupied valley. Mobile calling service, broadband and pocket internet continue to remain shut on 53rd consecutive day.

There was no class work in schools as efforts of the IOK administration to open educational institutions have not borne any fruit as parents continue to keep children at home due to apprehensions about their safety.

Most of the interiors in Srinagar’s old city continue to remain sealed with iron barricades and concertina wire while deployment of police and paramilitary forces is intact in the city and all major towns and villages across the Kashmir valley.

The clampdown has not only affected inter-district road connectivity drastically, but has also thrown great challenges for old city residents due to shutting of factories, industries and other work places.