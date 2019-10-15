Life remains paralyzed in IOK on 72 successive day

F.P. Report

SRINAGAR: The normal life remained paralyzed on the 72nd straight day, on Tuesday (today) in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian government continued imposition of restrictions, shops closed except for few hours in the morning and evening, and schools and offices are empty and public transport is off the roads.

Heavy deployment of Indian forces and ban on pre-paid phones and internet services are causing great inconveniences to the people throughout the territory and what is adding to their agony is that the IOK administration has not given any indication of the internet being restored anytime soon.

Lack of communications has also inflicted untold miseries on the people. Not only have social interactions been severely affected but the economy has also suffered.

Patients are the worst victims of the military clampdown. It has effectively cut people off not only from their immediate surroundings but also from the world. The information void in the absence of internet is often giving rise to the rumours and uncertainty.

According to media reports, a truck driver from Rajasthan was shot dead and his vehicle was set ablaze by unidentified gunmen in Shopian district on Monday evening.

An Indian soldier was killed and two others were injured when an Improvized Explosive Device went off in Nowgam area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

Executive Editor of Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin, in her rejoinder affidavit in the Indian Supreme Court, has said that New Delhi and the IOK administration have suppressed from the top court the relevant orders and notifications relating to communications shutdown and internet blockade in the Kashmir Valley.