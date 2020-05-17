Lifting lockdown has increased coronavirus cases in country: Nafisa Shah

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) federal lawmaker Nafisa Shah on Sunday has said that lifting lockdown has increased coronavirus cases in the country.

Talking to media, the PPP leader said that the virus is rapidly spreading and the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not taken any practical step to stop it.

The federation is following the policy of doing nothing to get rid of this deadly virus, she asserted.

Nafisa Shah suggested that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has no legal role, therefore, he should resign.

The notification of National Finance Commission (NFC) is conflicting to the Constitution, she told.