Light rain turns weather cold in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Light rain in Lahore turned weather cold. The intermittent snowfall continued in the northern areas of the country. North Waziristan, Barkhan, Murree and Quetta also experienced snowfall.

According to details, rain and cold winds have increased cold in various cities of Punjab including Lahore and the hilly areas are also covered in snow.

Rains were also recorded in other cities of Punjab including Kasur, Chishtian, Harunabad, Khanpur, Shangla Hill, Pir Mahal, Chunian, Pakpattan, Burewala, Khanewal and Bhakkar.

Meanwhile snowfall in mountainous areas has drawn everyone to northern areas. Tourists flooded in Murree and over the weekend 45425 vehicles entered the city.

Snow in Quetta, Ziarat and Fort Saifullah also attracted tourists.