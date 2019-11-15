Lightning kills 26 in Sindh’s districts

F.P. Report

MITHI: As many as 26 people, including women and children, were killed in Tharparkar and Sanghar districts of Sindh after being struck by lightning during thundershowers, on Friday.

According to reports, 22 persons killed in thunderbolt in Tharparkar region and four others in adjoining Sanghar district apart of the death of dozens cattle during deadly rainfall on Thursday.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to nearby hospitals, rescue officials said.

According to reports, a woman and her daughter were died and five children were injured in an incident of thunder-strike at Mokaryar village in taluka Khipro of Sanghar during the rainfall.

Three injured of the incident were admitted to Umerkot Hospital for medical treatment of multiple burn injuries.

The incidents of thunder strike took place at Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Mithi, Chhachhro and other areas of Tharparkar.

An incident of thunderbolt in Kotdiji in Khairpur district set a tree on fire.

The met office had predicted rainfall at Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Umarkot, Shikarpur and Jacobabad on Thursday (yesterday).

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) a westerly wave is affecting lower parts of the country.