Lightning kills two in Sorab area of Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Two persons were killed in a lightning strike in Archno area of Sorab, Balochistan on Tuesday. According to Levies sources the dead included Zubair Ahmed and Mohammad Akram. Both the persons were going on a motorcycle when they were struck by lightning.

The monsoon rains have also wreaked havoc in Balochistan, where the government has now imposed Section 144 (power to issue order absolute at once in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Code of Criminal Procedure on swimming and picnics near dams, rivers and other water bodies across the province for a month.

In a report issued today, the PDMA revealed that 62 people have been killed in the monsoon rains in Balochistan, which started in June, so far. The number includes 23 women, 15 men, and 24 children. Separately, more than 600 houses were swept away in the floods. According to the report, Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khasdar, Kohlu, Ketch, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, and Sibi were among the most affected areas.

Meanwhile, the ongoing spell of torrential rains in Karachi and Balochistan has increased the water level in Hub Dam to 338 feet. A spokesperson of Karachi Water Board has said that the water level in Hub Dam has risen to 338 feet presently.

The spillway of the reservoir will be opened after the water level in the reservoir reaches 339 feet, he added. The increase in water level of the reservoir will improve the water supply in Orangi, Baldia and other adjacent areas in Karachi’s District West, which receives water supply from Hub reservoir.

Karachi gets 100 million gallon of water daily from Hub Dam. Owing to the low water supply from the dam, many areas in the West and Central districts of Karachi face acute water shortage. The catchment area of Hub River is spread over hundreds of kilometers in Balochistan and Sindh. The Hub Dam, located 56 km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339 feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that he was in contact with the administration and PDMA to get updates on the situation arose after the monsoon rains in Lasbela.

“We are aware of the difficulties faced by the people and the problems of the victims families will be addressed.” This was stated by the Chief Minister Balochistan in a telephonic conversation with the leader of Balochistan Awami Party Lasbela Muhammad Hassan Jamoat.

CM was apprised of the need to intensify relief operations in other areas following the flood situation caused by torrential rains. The Chief Minister was informed that Balochistan Awami Party workers and volunteers of the district administration are participating in the relief activities.

The Chief Minister assured the provision of relief goods for the rehabilitation and relief of the people and said that in the light of the orders of the government of Balochistan, the survey teams of Lasbela administration are conducting surveys of the affected areas. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed deep sorrow over the loss of human lives during the flash flood and assured that government will take every possible steps to mitigate the losses caused by the calamity.

