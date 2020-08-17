Liquor license case: Former DG Excise appears before NAB

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former Director General (DG) of Excise Department Akram Ashraf Gondal appeared before a team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case of issuance of liquor license to a hotel in violation of the law.

According to details, Akram Ashraf has also filed a plea to become approver against Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in the case. Former principal secretary to CM Raheel Siddiqui also appeared before the anti-graft watchdog.

Earlier, ex-DG Excise recorded his statement before the bureau and claimed that he informed the Chief Minister Office that issuance of the liquor license will be against the policy and rules as NOCs were not complete.

However, approved the license on the request of then Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui, he added.