Lithuania asks Europe for money for a hybrid war with Minsk

Elena Karaeva

After many days of screams and calls from the capital of Lithuania to curb the “Belarusian dictator taking revenge on the republic”, Brussels decided to listen to the junior partner and said that they would jointly solve the problem of illegal border crossings between the two countries.

The heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of 27 states will hold a teleconference on this matter in the second half of August. It is difficult to say whether it will announce the possibility of imposing new, even “better” sanctions against Belarus , but the very situation in which Lithuania receives political and material support where Italy , Greece and Spain are left with a one-on-one problem is unprecedented for all the time that Europe has been dealing with an uncontrolled influx of illegal immigrants. But when the influx touches the Mediterranean countries , this, as they say, is completely different.

The cries of Vilnius turned out to be much louder for the European Commission than the pleas of Rome and Athens , humbly asking for help from Brussels, at least in strengthening control of maritime borders, because Lithuania, unlike the southern members of the European Union, is lucky with geography. The border with Russia is just over 260 kilometers, the border with Belarus is almost 700 kilometers, so there is room for ideological fantasy to unfold. For all three decades after gaining independence, Lithuania has been building both its foreign and domestic policy on confronting the “threat from the East”, calling itself an outpost of democracy and freedom.

This title became for her a pass to both the EU and NATO : both the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance made themselves convinced that a fierce (and in many ways sincere) anti-Russian position was not lying on the road and, therefore, needed encouragement. Both finances (irrevocable subsidies from Brussels make up at least three percent of Lithuania’s GDP), and the creation of NATO test sites (the decision to build the largest in Europe, located on the territory of the Baltic republic, was made not so long ago, the land has already been allocated, the total area will exceed 50 thousand hectares) …

Thus, Vilnius, having provided itself with such a powerful and, most importantly, uninterrupted cash flow for the coming years, can simply “score” on the development of its own economy. Why develop infrastructure, create jobs, think about diversifying exports if rich guys come and do everything themselves?

To overcome the consequences of the pandemic alone, the EU intends to allocate 14.5 billion euros to Lithuania as non-repayable subsidies. In relative terms – per capita – this amount is many times greater than what, for example, Germany and France will receive from Brussels. But even this seemed not enough. And now Vilnius has once again started the old hurdy-gurdy – this time an EU member, a NATO member, a real “Baltic tiger” is threatened by Minsk , which, as the top statesmen of Lithuania shout, “has unleashed a hybrid war.”

According to official figures provided by the Lithuanian government, illegal immigrants are crossing the border. In the amount of several thousand people. These illegal immigrants, according to the same official position, were practically forced to cross the borders by Lukashenka personally, “taking revenge on Lithuania for its position in relation to restrictive sectoral measures”, which, we recall, were introduced, among other things, on the initiative of Vilnius.

In Belarus, since July 1, a visa-free entry regime has been in effect for citizens of 73 states. Minsk made this decision to help countries with vaccination, which have problems both with the logistics of preventive anti-coronavirus drugs, and with the organization of the vaccination campaign in the field. At the same time, it was by no means only about neighboring states like Ukraine , but also about Iraq .

Russia shared with Belarus the Sputnik V production technology back in the spring, the republic’s enterprises now produce at least half a million doses per month, and, having met their own needs in medicine, Minsk offered to use the medicine to other states and their citizens.

Not free, but for a very modest price. While Western pharmaceutical companies, having learned about the need for repeated injections, raise the price of their drugs by a quarter, Minsk is going against the trend, giving poor countries the opportunity to stop the pandemic.

In a situation where selfish financial interests determine both the strategy and tactics of Western economic and military alliances, such behavior (if viewed in the paradigm of the EU and NATO logic) cannot remain unpunished. Then there were reports of a “crisis with illegal immigrants at the border”, which later began to be accompanied by stories about “provocations against Lithuania”, information about the discontent of local residents, stories about how Belarusian border guards act “as barriers, pushing migrants into the air with shots in the air. frontiers “.

The media write about several thousand, now about several hundred illegal immigrants who have managed to “get into the EU.” Even if you trust these data, you can only regret the people who find themselves in Lithuania: as a shelter, albeit temporary, they chose a state whose ideology has always been based on zoological nationalism in all epochs (except for the one that is now called occupation).

Everything that was non-Lithuanian, and everyone who was non-Lithuanian, was either humiliated and humiliated, or destroyed and destroyed. The most mournful and terrible example is probably the Great Patriotic War, when almost all Jews, young and old, were killed in the Baltic republic (according to various estimates, from 96 to 98 percent of the Jewish population died). Moreover, cattle wagons were sent to Lithuania, in which Jews from Western Europe were transported for extermination. So ten thousand Jews from neighboring Poland and about six thousand Jews from Austria, Germany and France were killed .

The topic of the active participation of Lithuanians in the Holocaust in Europe itself is almost completely taboo, since those who organized the extermination of Jews and those who fought the “Soviet occupation regime” were often the same people.

And if we start discussing this seriously and truly, then such skeletons will fall out of the closets that we will probably have to forget about unlimited subsidies from the EU budget, and about the unconditional support of the United States . And no amount of Russophobia and hatred for Russia, which are cultivated and imposed, will save these giants of European thought and the fathers of Baltic democracy from shutting off the financial tap.

Brussels and Washington , having tied up tricks with Lithuania, found themselves in an interesting position, becoming, as wealthy gentlemen, the object of blackmail from the side of a hysterical kept woman, once young and fresh, but now published in circulation and living solely on the funds that are given to her in memory of past feelings. Everyone knows and understands everything perfectly – from the real situation on the border between Belarus and Lithuania to the real number of those who crossed it. The level of protection of these lines (located 15 kilometers from the NATO operating range in Pabrada ) is also known .

And even if, hypothetically, there was even the slightest threat, the borders would be locked with a barn lock. But in the three decades that an independent Lithuania has existed, and in the nearly two decades that the Baltic republic is a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, this has not been done.

Consequently, there is no danger from Belarus for Lithuania. But these are cute details, interesting only to specialists. And for the Lithuanian population, very dissatisfied with the “invasion of illegal immigrants,” the authorities prepared a piece of candy, saying that they would build a wall on the border. Four meters high and made of barbed wire. The government of Lithuania has already made an estimate.

Protection of “freedom and democracy” will cost, according to preliminary estimates, 150 million euros. However, the EU will have to pay: Prime Minister Shimonyte said that the country does not have its own funds for the implementation of such a project.