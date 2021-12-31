Lithuania installs barbed wire fence on border with Belarus

VILNIUS (TASS): More than 150 km of the border of Lithuania with Belarus is equipped with a fence made of barbed wire used by the army with sharp blades (concertina). This was announced on Friday on Facebook by the chairman of the Seim (parliament) committee of the Baltic republic on national security and defense Laurynas Kasciunas.

“We are completing 2021 with the following results: 150.4 km at the border are protected by a concertina line, a stationary fence has also been installed at 10 km,” the post says.

According to Kasciunas, the entire Lithuanian-Belarusian border, which is about 680 km long, will be protected by a fence and equipped with video monitoring systems by autumn 2022.

“Agreements have already been signed on the introduction of a video surveillance system, which will effectively control illegal migration, as well as smuggling,” the head of the committee wrote.

On the border with Belarus, Lithuania decided to build a stationary fence 4 m high from a metal rod mesh, on top of which barbed wire would go. An additional barbed wire line with a height of three meters is installed in front of the fence.

The cost of the construction of the barriers is € 152 million. Lithuania hoped to receive funds for this from the EU, but Brussels said that they would not finance the construction of barriers and barriers.