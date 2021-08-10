Lithuania sadden by China’s decision

MOSCOW (Agencies): Th-e Ministry of Foreign A-ffairs of Lithuania expre-ssed regret over the decision of China to recall the ambassador from the rep-ublic, while the department noted that they intend to develop mutually beneficial relations with Taiwan , according to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, China decided to recall the Chinese ambassador from Vilnius due to the fact that the Lithuanian authorities allowed Taiwan to open a “representative office” in the country.

“While regretting this move by China, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes this opportunity to reaffirm that, in line with the One China principle, Lithuania intends to develop mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan, as many other countries of the European Union and the rest of the world do,” – the message says.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan, Joseph Wu, announced that the island is going to open a representative office in Lithuania, it will be located in Vilnius and will be called “Taiwan representative off-ce in Lithuania”. The Min-ister of Economy and Inno-vation of Lithuania, Aush-rine Armonaite, for her p-art, said that Lithuania will open a trade office in Taiw-an in October-November.

Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949.