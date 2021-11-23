Lithuania warns Belarus over launch of second unit of nuclear power plant

VILNIUS (TASS): The Lithuanian a-uthorities sent Belarus a note of pro-test in connection with the planned physical launch of the second unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant (BelNPP) located at the Lithuanian border and 50 km from Vilnius by the end of this year. According to the Foreign Ministry of the Baltic Republic, on Tuesday the note was presented to the representative of the Belarusian Embassy in Lithuania.

“With the start of operation of the second unit of the BelNPP, threats in the field of nuclear safety and environmental protection for Lithuania and other countries of the region will double, therefore we demand that Belarus refrain from this irresponsible and increasing danger decision,” the text of the document is quoted in the message.

At the same time, Vilnius demanded to stop the operation of the first unit of the BelNPP until “until all the requirements of nuclear safety are taken into account.”

The Lithuanian authorities claim that the BelNPP project was carried out in violation of international req-uirements in the field of nuclear energy. The Seimas (parliament) declared the station a threat to national security, and also legally prohibited the purchase and export of its electricity through the Lithuanian power grid.

In Belarus, they note that the claims of Vilnius lie in the political plane. Minsk has repeatedly stressed that the safety of the station will be ensured in accordance with the highest standards.