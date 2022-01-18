Lithuanian army fires Spike missile systems

VILNIUS (TASS): For the first time, the Lithuanian military conducted firing from launchers with Spike anti-tank missiles, which are equipped with Boxer armored personnel carriers purchased in Germany. This was announced on Tuesday by the command of the army of the Baltic Republic.

“Tested during the exercises on January 14-18 at the central training ground in Pabrade, the Spike anti-tank system is designed to fight enemy tanks with the help of guided missiles that are capable of hitting a target at a distance when the tank has not yet entered the battle,” the message says.

In total, the contract with Germany provides for the purchase of 88 Boxer armored personnel carriers, which Lithuania decided to give the name Vilkas.

The armored personnel carriers are equipped with a 30 mm turret gun, a 7.62 mm coaxial machine gun and launchers with Spike anti-tank missiles.

Lithuania still did not have infantry fighting vehicles. M-113 armored personnel carriers were used, but in fact this is just a protected vehicle for transporting personnel.

Vilnius provides two mechanized battalions with new armored vehicles.