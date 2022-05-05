Lithuanian military will take part in live firing in Norway

VILNIUS (TASS): The Lithuanian military this month will take part in Norway in live firing from the NASAMS multiple launch rocket systems ordered by Lithuania in this country. This was announced on Thursday following the results of a visit to Norway by the commander of the Lithuanian army, Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupshis, the Ministry of Defense of the Baltic Republic reported.

“In May, live firing exercises from NASAMS systems will be held at the Andoja training ground, in which the air defense units of the Lithuanian army will take part,” the message says. As noted by the department, such joint firing is scheduled for 2023.

During the visit, Lieutenant General Rupshis observed an exercise using NASAMS multiple rocket launchers using new generation High Mobility Launchers.

Lithuania signed a contract for NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) jointly developed by the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace and the American Raytheon with Norway back in 2017.

It was reported that its amount would exceed €100 million. Then it was reported that from 2018, over the next three years, Lithuania will allocate €122.4 million for the acquisition and modernization of air defense systems.

The first NASAMS medium-range mobile anti-aircraft missile systems arrived in Lithuania in July 2020. Three batteries were put into operation. Vilnius plans to receive and put all systems into service by the end of 2026.

Such missile systems are designed to deal with air targets at low and medium altitudes.

Range – 40 km. Anti-aircraft missiles can hit a target at an altitude of up to 14 km. Until now, the Lithuanian army has been equipped with only short-range air defense systems.

