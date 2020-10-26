Lithuania’s main centre-right opposition Homeland Union party claims victory in general election

Monitoring Desk

Lithuanians voted in a parliamentary runoff as the country faced a growing health crisis and high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lithuania’s main centre-right opposition Homeland Union party has declared itself as the winner of general election and will begin forming a new government with two smaller liberal parties, which together have a majority vote in the 141-seat parliament.

“At this moment it seems, that we will have a bit more than half votes in the parliament”, said Ingrida Simonyte, who would lead the government, told reporters.

Homeland Union, with roots in the 1980s anti-Soviet independence movement, won 49 seats and together with Liberal Movement and Freedom Party were on track for a majority of 73 votes in the 141-seat parliament, according to provisional results.

Courtesy: TRT World