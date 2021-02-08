Live musical concert to be held on Feb 13 at Lok Virsa

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The greatest concert with live music, dance and comedy for the people of twin cities will be held on Feburary 13 at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

Arranged by Dolphin’s Communication and Red N Black Outfit, they will be featuring well-Known singers including, Abrar ul Haq, Sahir Ali Bagga and Muskan Jay. According to an official, leading singers of the country will fire up the stage with their melodious voices and spell bounding performances.

The event will also include much more activities including food stalls, color war, unlimited dance, live singing, live Dj’s performance and games. The night was being arranged to mesmerize the citizens of twin cities with heart-felt music, he added.