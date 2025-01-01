Liverpool football star Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain

MADRID (AFP): Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday, police said, sparking widespread grief just after the Portugal star had got married.

The Civil Guard said a vehicle veered off a motorway and burst into flames shortly after midnight in the municipality of Cernadilla in the northwestern Zamora province, confirming the deaths of Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva.

“Everything points to the blowout of a tyre while it (the vehicle) was overtaking,” the Civil Guard said in a statement, adding that the corpses had been taken to a morgue.

The central government’s representative in Zamora, Angel Blanco, told reporters the car “was burned out, and they died inside”.

Local media published video footage showing the charred, mangled remains of what they identified as Jota’s Lamborghini on the side of a motorway.

Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to Jota on X, saying the death “makes no sense” just after his marriage and their UEFA Nations League title with the national team.

“We will all miss you,” the superstar forward wrote.

Portuguese football federation president Pedro Proenca said he was “devastated”, calling Jota “an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents, someone blessed with an infectious joy and a reference for his own community”.

“We have lost two champions. The death of Diogo and Andre Silva are irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything possible to honour their legacy every day,” Proenca wrote on social media.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who brought Jota to the Reds in 2020, said he was “heartbroken” in an Instagram post, while the club spoke of an “unimaginable loss”.

Fans were laying shirts, scarves, flowers and banners in tribute at the club’s Anfield stadium, social media footage showed.

‘Honoured Portugal’s name’

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said Jota “greatly honoured Portugal’s name”, while his former clubs Porto, Atletico Madrid and Wolverhampton Wanderers were among the string of footballing and political figures expressing shock and condolences.

Both players “will be commemorated not only for their footballing talent, but also for their personal and human qualities… football has lost two great men”, Porto president Andre Villas-Boas said in a statement.

“We are heartbroken. Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him… the memories he created will never be forgotten,” Wolves said.

“They say we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you!”, Jota’s international teammate Ruben Neves posted in an Instagram story.

UEFA announced a moment of silence would be observed in memory of Jota before all matches on Thursday and Friday at the Women’s Euro 2025 in Switzerland, where Portugal were due to play Spain.

Jota had married his partner Rute Cardoso on June 22, posting a video of their wedding on Instagram just hours before the accident. They had three children.

Jota scored nine goals in all competitions last season as Liverpool cruised to their record-equalling 20th English league title.

Capped 49 times by Portugal, Jota moved to England in 2017 joining Wolves.

His impressive form earned a £45 million ($62 million) move to Liverpool three years later where he quickly became a fans’ favourite thanks to his goalscoring prowess.

Jota scored 65 times for the Reds in his five seasons at the club and lifted the League Cup and FA Cup in the 2021/22 season.

His younger brother Andre played as a midfielder for FC Penafiel in Portugal’s second tier.