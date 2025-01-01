Liverpool’s Salah voted Football Writers’ Player of the Year

LONDON (AFP): Mohamed Salah won the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award for the third time on Friday after inspiring Liverpool’s march to a record-equalling 20th English title.

Salah earned the prize after scoring 28 goals and producing 18 assists for Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

The Egypt forward broke the record for the most goal involvements in a 38-game Premier League campaign as Arne Slot’s side romped to their first title since 2020.

Salah secured almost 90 percent of the football writers’ votes, marking the biggest winning margin this century.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk came second in the contest, with Newcastle striker Alexander Isak third and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice fourth.

Salah, who was previously given the award in 2017-18 and 2021-22, is now level with former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry as the only players to win it three times.

The 32-year-old recently ended speculation over his future by signing a new two-year contract to stay at Anfield until 2027.

Salah’s decision to commit to Liverpool will make them favourites to win a record 21st title next season as they look to move ahead of Manchester United as England’s most successful top-flight club.

Alessia Russo became the second Arsenal player to land the women’s award as the striker finished ahead of last year’s winner Khadija Shaw.