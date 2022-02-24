Liz Truss condemns Russian government’s reprehensible actions against Ukraine

F.P. Report

LONDON: Following Russia’s announcement that it would conduct a military campaign in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has issued a statement.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

Russia’s assault on Ukraine is an unprovoked, premeditated attack against a sovereign democratic state. The UK and our international partners stand united in condemning the Russian government’s reprehensible actions, which are an egregious violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Over recent weeks, the Russian government have repeatedly denied their hostile intent towards Ukraine. At the same time, they have massed troops, launched cyber-attacks, and staged false pretexts and provocations. Today, the Russian government has shown that it was never serious about engaging in diplomacy – focussed only on deceit and furthering their territorial ambitions.

We are urgently convening discussions with our allies and partners to coordinate our response. Together we will hold the Russian government to account.

We have always been clear there would be massive consequences and a severe cost for any Russian military incursion into Ukraine. As a result of their actions, we will today launch an unprecedented package of further sanctions that we have developed with our international partners.

To ensure the security and defence of all our Allies, we will continue to work together to make sure that Russia cannot further undermine European stability.

We will continue to support the Ukrainian government in the face of this assault on their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The UK and the international community stand against this naked aggression, and for freedom, democracy, and the sovereignty of nations around the world. We hold the people of Ukraine in our hearts and minds at this terrible moment in their nation’s history.