LNG case against Khaqan adjourned till May 4

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till May 4, in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference against the accused filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The lawyers of co-accused Abdullah Khaqan, Saeed Ahmed Khan and Chaudhry Aslam concluded their cross examination with the prosecution witness Abdul Rasheed Jokheo. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till May 4.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Bashir adjourned hearing against former chairman Ogra Toqeer Sadiq till May 5. The defence lawyer Arshad Tabraiz conducted cross examination with witness Ahsan ul Haq during hearing.