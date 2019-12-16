LNG case: Court extends judicial remand of PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail till Jan 6

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court has extended judicial remand of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail till January 6 in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case, on Monday.

According to reports, NAB court also summed all the accused nominated in the LNG scandal.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had again filed reference of LNG scandal after addressing the objections raised by the registrar office of accountability court.

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and 9 others were named accused in the mega corruption scandal.

On september10, 2018, the apex court had directed NAB to complete inquiry against Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.

As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, Abbasi has been accused of granting contract on LNG to favourite company.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time.

It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

In January, the NAB interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.