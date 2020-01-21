LNG case: Court extends judicial remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till Feb 4

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court on Tuesday has extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till February 4 in liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal.

During the hearing, the court has sought report on the arrest warrant of absconder Shahid Islam from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The judge said that indictment proceedings cannot be carried out due to one absconder.

LNG case history

On September 10, 2018, the apex court had directed the NAB to complete inquiry against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.

As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, Abbasi has been accused of granting contract on LNG to favourite company.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time.

It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer. In January, the NAB interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.