LNG case: Court extends physical remand of ex-premier Abbasi till August 15

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has extended the physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till August 15 in an ongoing probe into the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case, on Thursday.

According to reports, Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case today, as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Abbasi before the court and requested for an extension in his physical remand.

Senior leader PML-N was arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog last month near Thokar Niaz Baig Toll Plaza in connection with an ongoing investigation into the allegedly illegal award of the LNG contract. According to the NAB arrest warrant, Abbasi is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.