LNG case: Former premier Abbasi skips NAB appearance

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has skipped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appearance in a case pertaining to the LNG scandal, on Thursday.

Former premier wrote a letter to NAB and sought time to appear before it. “I received the NAB notice yesterday and it was not possible for me to appear before the bureau on such a short notice.

“Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sought three-day time from the NAB Rawalpindi for appearance.”

Let it be known that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was summoned by the NAB in case pertaining to the LNG scandal as department has launched formal investigations against him, and had called for him for the first time.

According to the NAB notice, “Shahid Khaqan Abbasi possesses vital information regarding the LNG scandal. The national exchequer suffered loss worth billions of rupees owing to illegal contracts.”

The Pakistan Muslim-League (Nawaz) leader earlier appeared thrice before of the NAB during the inquiry.

