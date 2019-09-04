LNG case: NAB arrests businessman Iqbal Zaid Ahmed

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pn Wednesday arrested another accused in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

According to local media reports, the NAB Karachi team arrested Iqbal Zaid Ahmed, a businessman from Kashmir Road as he was allegedly involved in the LNG case.

Reports added that the businessman would be shifted to Lahore from Karachi where the investigation would be conducted.

Earlier, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail were arrested for their involvement in the case.