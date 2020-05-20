LNG case: PML-N’s Miftah Ismail decides not to appear before NAB

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has decided not to appear before team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today (Wednesday) to record statement in LNG case reference.

According to details, lawyer of Miftah Ismail appeared before NAB Rawalpindi and received the questionnaire. The anti-corruption watchdog has granted two weeks’ time to submit the reply.

Earlier, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail for recording his statement in supplementary reference of the LNG case.