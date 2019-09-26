LNG case: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail sent to jail on judicial remand

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has sent former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail to jail on judicial remand in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case, on Thursday.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sought an extension in physical remand of the accused but the court rejected the NAB’s request.

Abbasi, Ismail and former MD PSO Imran-ul-Haq had appeared before the court after the completion of their physical remand.

The court ordered the accountability watchdog to produce the suspects before the court on October 11.

During today’s hearing, Abbasi submitted a nine-page written statement to the court.

The former prime minister told the court, NAB had intimidated two officers to become approvers in the case.

He further said that there was no justice in the court and requested the court to conduct an open trial so that people could know what was going on in the country.

“This is political engineering”, the PML-N leader said.

Ismail and Abbasi were later shifted to Adiala Jail.