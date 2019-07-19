LNG case: SHC approves pre-arrest bail of PML-N’s Miftah Ismail

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has approved pre-arrest bail of former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail in liquefied natural gas (LNG) case, on Friday.

According to details, PML-N leader took the stance in his petition that he is ready to face the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) trial which is based on dishonesty; therefore, he needs a pre-arrest bail to avoid the possible arrest.

NAB team was also present inside the court premises to arrest Miftah Ismail if his plea was rejected.

Talking to media in the SHC, Miftah Ismail said Pakistan will hardly find a sincere person like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi again, and affirmed that the erstwhile premier is an honest man.

There was no need to conduct raids at my house as I always appeared before the anti-graft agency when summoned, he continued, I have now come to the court and will accept its decision.

Earlier, the NAB team returned empty-handed after conducting raids at the residence of Miftah Ismail in Karachi, Islamabad and his factory in the site area on Thursday.

The bureau’s team including female officers raided at Miftah’s residence in Karachi along with his arrest warrants issued by the Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, in LNG case.

The development came following the arrest of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by the NAB in LNG case. He has been ‘accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices’.